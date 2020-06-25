Royal Mail set to abolish 2000 administrative positions

Photo copyright

Royal Mail will cut 2,000 administrative jobs as it struggles to deal with the effects of the coronary virus crisis.

The cuts, which represent about a fifth of the company’s management roles, are aimed at saving about £ 130m in costs from next year.

Royal Mail said the epidemic has accelerated the trend of increasing the number of parcels and fewer messages sent, and has not adapted quickly enough to that.

The company’s challenges included ex-president Rico Puck’s sudden exit from work in May.

Job losses will hit the upper floors more, with half of them ready to operate, and will mainly fall into so-called “back office” jobs, including finance, commerce and information technology.

A spokesperson said it was unlikely that postal staff on the front lines would be affected because Royal Mail needed to maintain “quality of service”.

The execution of middle managers at Royal Mail – a fifth of the total number of nearly 10,000 people – is in preparation for a tougher set of negotiations with front-line staff.

The company has been in sporadic relationship with the workforce and the Communications Workers Union for several years, and its attempts to change terms and conditions, including pension arrangements, have been fraught with difficulties.

Chairman Keith Williams, who stands as CEO after the sudden departure of Ricoh Buck last month, is outspoken about the need for change, saying the company “has not adapted quickly enough to changes in our market for more parcels and fewer messages.”

This brief diagnosis could have been written at any time in the past decade, and it might be a little surprising that after more than a decade of regulatory adjustments, the company still has 10,000 people in management roles.

Job cuts are still subject to consultation. The biggest battle, with CWU, is still waiting.

The “Unite” union, which represents royal mail managers, said the move to cut jobs “distracts from where the real problems lie.”

“Poor decision-making at the Royal Mail Summit has failed in the past to perceive the pace of low volume of messages, and there has been a very slow investment in technology and facilities to keep up with the exponential growth in parcels,” said the National Officer who unified the main postal group Royal Mail Mike Etoile.

“This scenario has been exacerbated by the negative impact of coronavirus on the economy.”

He said the job cuts were “a classic example of trying to change a job site to create a viable future in the long run, while feeling the pressure to make short-term cuts only impedes this shift.”

Stocks are declining

Royal Mail said the planned job cuts, which it wanted to make by March 2021, would save 130 million pounds on “people’s costs”.

The company did not pay dividends to shareholders in 2020, and He said in a statement to the investors On Thursday it will not pay earnings in 2021 either. Royal Mail shares fell nearly 9% in morning trade.

In the year to March 2020, the company made a pretax profit of 180 million pounds, down from 241 million pounds a year earlier.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at Interactive Investor, said Royal Mail was trying to steer clear of the UK-focused messaging business to become a globally-focused parcel company.

Effects of the epidemic

The coronavirus crisis has caused job losses in a number of industries in the UK so far.

The aviation industry has been hit hard. On Wednesday, airport handling giant Swissport announced that it would cut the UK work force in half.

British Airways said in April it would cut up to 12,000 jobs, sparking criticism from lawmakers.

