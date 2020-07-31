Rudi Joubert pushes jazz by Pelion from Zion Williamson

Lake Buena Vista, Florida – Rudi Joubert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining to crown 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, giving Utah Jazz a 106-104 victory over New Orleans Pelicans in the first NBA restart game Thursday night.

New Orleans, who led most of the match with a difference of 16 points, almost pulled the victory over time when Brandon Ingram’s 3-point bid ended at the bitter end of his 23-point night.

Zion Williamson, who missed nearly two weeks of training after leaving the team in a family medical case on July 16, was considered fit to start, although his playing time was limited.

He scored 13 points in just over 15 minutes, the most prominent of which was a couple diving into an alley, one on almost half of Lonzo Ball’s stadium.

But Williamson did a good examination with 7:19 he left in the fourth quarter and had to watch the tense end of the margin.

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points for Utah and helped lead the second half, while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley added 20 points.

JJ Reddick scored 21, including Clutch 3 to tie at 102, while Jiro Holly added 20 points to New Orleans.

The game tied in 104 after a free-kick on the net with 32 seconds left and Conley missed the game in less than 20 seconds, but got his own bounce. The jazz moved the ball to Mitchell, whose career forced New Orleans to collapse on it before he fed Jupert in a dunk attempt that Derek Voys could only stop accidentally.

Joubert, who featured prominently in the defense with Williamson’s clear rejection and favor, quietly made the spoils.

With Williamson on the bench, New Orleans closed the first quarter with a 18-4 distance, most notably Dong Ingram and the finger roll and 3, to take the lead until late in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans got its biggest lead when the Holiday trip reached 60-44 late in the second quarter, and the Pelican took advantage of 60-48 at the end of the first half.

After Utah pulled out systematically in one possession in the middle of the fourth quarter, New Orleans threatened to withdraw again when Ingram struck the pulling power and hit Eton Moore with three goals made possible by Jackson Hayes’ offensive recovery.

But jazz wasn’t over, as she ran 11-1, which was marked by Mitchell’s floating glass drive, advancing by three points in the last four minutes.

Joubert, who contracted with the coronavirus in mid-March and that closed the NBA season and all sports shortly after, scored the first two points in the first game of the NBA restart.