Russian media have become the first country to complete clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in humans, and the results have proven the efficacy of the drug, the media reported on Sunday.

Senior researcher Elena Smolarchuk, who heads the Center for Clinical Research of Medicines at the University of Sechinov, told the Russian news agency TASS on Sunday that human trials of the vaccine have been completed at the university and will soon be emptied.

“The research has been completed and the vaccine has been proven safe. The volunteers will be released on July 15 and July 20,” Smolirchuk was quoted as saying in the report.

However, there was no further information on when this vaccine would enter commercial production. Russia has allowed clinical trials on two possible forms of Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Research and Microbiology on June 18.

The first vaccine was carried out at Burdenko Military Hospital

The first vaccine, in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration, was carried out at Pordenko Military Hospital. Another vaccine, in powder form for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular administration, was performed at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The first phase of vaccine research at Sechenov University included a group of 18 volunteers and the second group included 20 volunteers.

After the vaccination, all volunteers were expected to remain in isolation in hospital for 28 days. Earlier, the results of tests for the COVID-19 vaccine conducted on a group of volunteers in Russia showed that they were developing immunity to coronavirus.

According to a previous statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, “the data obtained by the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research shows that volunteers of the first and second groups form an immune response after injecting the vaccine against the coronavirus.”

Russia has reported 719,449 deaths and 11,188 deaths so far

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently at least 21 vaccines undergoing major trials. The total number of COVID-19 global cases was close to 12.7 million, while deaths increased to more than 564,000, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases was 12,681,472, while the death toll had risen to 564,420. The United States accounted for the largest number of injuries and deaths in the world at 3245158 and 134764. Brazil came second with 1839,850 injuries and 71,469 deaths.