Russia protests in the far east of the arrest of the ruler of Khabarovsk

Thousands of people participated in protests in Russia’s Far East about the arrest of a regional leader.

They marched to the regional government in Khabarovsk, chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin.

The governor of Khabarovsk Sergei Vergal was arrested on Thursday on charges of ordering the killing of several businessmen 15 years ago.

Vergal, Putin’s party candidate, defeated Russia in the elections two years ago.

His party, the ultra-liberal National Democratic Party in Russia, is often viewed as loyal to the Kremlin.

But reporters say Vorjal’s victory was seen as a blow to Russia’s united grip on power in the territories, a popular figure in the Far East.

Regional and opposition media estimates put the number of protesters between 5,000 and 40,000, in a city with a population of about 600,000.

The regional office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny described the gathering, which lasted nearly four hours, as “an absolute record of our region and a unique manifestation of unity in society.”

Video footage showed protesters chanting slogans such as “Freedom!” And “Putin is a thief” and “Putin has resigned.”

Several other cities in the region organized smaller protests. The police did not intervene or make any arrests.

Anger at Moscow’s “political” move

Thousands took to the streets of Khabarovsk in what local residents describe as the largest protest they have seen in decades.

They are angry at the arrest of Sergei Fergal and their chants – against Moscow and against Vladimir Putin himself – who believe this move is political.

In 2018, Mr. Foragl beat the Kremlin’s candidate for governor with an overwhelming victory. He proved his popularity locally, reducing the number of civil servants and putting the governor’s yacht on sale.

He is now facing murder charges, since his days before politics in the mysterious metal trading world. Mr. Foragal’s supporters want to know why the authorities have waited until now, though, 15 years after his arrest.

The protests were not allowed and in Khabarovsk the meeting point was closed overnight, it is assumed that Covid 19 cleared. The crowds marched anyway, and the police did not intervene on this occasion.

Masked police officers arrested Mr. Vorgal on July 9 and he was transferred to Moscow. A day later, he was held for two months before his trial.

He is accused of organizing a murder and attempted murder of businessmen in 2004-2005, and may face life imprisonment.

The arrest comes amid fears of a crackdown on the opposition A vote last week to approve constitutional reforms This would give Mr. Putin the option to seek two additional terms in office.

On Tuesday, the Russian Space Agency’s official Former journalist Ivan Safranov was charged with treasonAfter accusations he passed on official secrets to a NATO country.