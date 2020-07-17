Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces the recurrence of cancer, and will remain in the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen in Washington in 2013. She is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg Joan Roth Badr was born on March 15, 1933. Here she is two years old.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg A picture of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg, 13, sits to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and her cousin Richard skated at an inn in Adirondacks around 1946.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin’s wedding in 1951.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg met her husband Martin, While studying at Cornell University, they both went on to study law. The couple were engaged in December 1953.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and her husband married in June 1954. She was 21 years old.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg The couple went on to have two children: Jane, born in 1955, and James, born in 1965.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At that time, she was a professor at Columbia University’s School of Law. She was also a General Counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Family members of the Ginsburg family joined the steps of the US Supreme Court after discussing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from the left, her son-in-law is Ed Stepan. Her nephew is David Stiepleman. And her son James.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg was the first woman appointed to work at Columbia University’s School of Law. She also taught at Rutgers University School of Law.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg, her husband and their two children – James and Jane – stand to take a picture off St. Thomas Beach in 1979.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to be a judge of the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg in her rooms at the United States Court in Washington.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg, her husband and children leave in Egypt in 1985.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris around 1988.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg reads a group of children on the tenth anniversary of the TV show “Reading the Rainbow” in 1993.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg holds a picture of Hillary Clinton singing “The Toothbrush Song” with the granddaughter of Ginsburg Clara and separating her in the nursery school.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg speaks to a reporter after his candidacy for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Senator Joe Biden. American Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wearing a tie.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Her husband Ginsburg receives during her confirmation session before the Senate Judicial Committee.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg During the confirmation session, Ginsburg uploaded a book called “My Grandmother is Very Special.” Written by her grandson Paul Spira.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg takes the oath of the Supreme Court from Chief Justice William Rinkwest, in August 1993. They are joined by Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg stands with family members on the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, on the left, her son-in-law is George Spira. Her daughter Jane. Her granddaughter Clara Spira; Her husband Martin. Her son James. And her grandson, Paul Spira.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and her husband embrace while attending an event. The two have been married for nearly 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg This unofficial group photo was taken of the US Supreme Court in December 1993. From left Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stephens, Anthony Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Sutter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmon.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Scalia and Ginsburg pick up an elephant during their 1994 tour of India. Scalia once said they were a “strange couple” and considered her “his best friend” on the bench.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the production of the opening night of the “Ariadne auf Naxos” opera, at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and fellow judge Sandra Day O’Connor carry the basketball that the American Women’s Basketball Team presented to them in December 1995.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg, from right to front, stands with other prominent American Jewish figures while standing in a maze on Ellis Island in New York in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederick Brenner. Also in the front row, from the left, artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Isaac Perlman and playwright Arthur Miller.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg sits in her room in the Supreme Court in 2002.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg made her way through a crowd after a speech at the ACLU conference in June 2003.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and her husband laugh while listening to Supreme Court Judge Stephen Brayer speaking at Columbia University School of Law in September 2003.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Judge Ginsburg with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at the State Department on January 28, 2005, the day Judge Ginsburg took office as Secretary of State.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg From left, Supreme Court justices Stephen Brayer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy take a picture before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg wears a “Super Diva” shirt while training in the Supreme Court in August 2007.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg speaks with director David Groppin about the PBS series “American Jews” in 2008.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg arrives at a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg underwent surgery and treatment for the early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade ago, she had successful colon cancer surgery.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg The only women who became Supreme Court justices together were formed in 2010. From the left are Sandra Day O’Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg While standing for an honorary degree from Harvard, Ginsburg was surprised by the brilliant Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary degree.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg is visiting Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg attends, with an additional addition of “Carmen” the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 2015.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg acknowledges applause before an event he spoke in Chicago in September 2017.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University School of Law in February 2018.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg and other Supreme Court judges attend the Presidential Freedom Medal ceremony at the White House in November 2018.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newest member Brett Kavanaugh, forms an official photo in Washington in November 2018. In the back row, from the left, Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Kavanaugh. In the front row, from the left, Stephen Brayer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Ginsburg and Samuel Alito.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ginsburg leaves a special celebration in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where former judge John Paul Stevens was lying down in July 2019.

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg