Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Supreme Court judge again suffers from cancer

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she was undergoing chemotherapy to repeat cancer.

A judge, 87, said in a statement that the treatment had “positive results” and that she was “fully capable” of continuing her position.

Ms. Ginsburg said that the examination revealed the presence of lesions in the liver, but chemotherapy helped reduce them.

As the most liberal justice in court, her health is closely monitored.

She had been hospitalized several times in recent years but quickly returned to work on every occasion.

“On May 19, the course of chemotherapy began to treat the recurrence of cancer,” Ms. Ginsburg said in a statement.

“The chemotherapy course … yields positive results.” “My last survey on July 7 indicated [a] Significant reduction in liver lesions and no new disease. “

She said, “I tolerate chemotherapy well and encourage my current treatment success.” “I will continue chemotherapy every two weeks to keep cancer in the Gulf.”

Supreme Court judges serve life-long or even choose to retire, and supporters have expressed concern that if anything happens to Mrs. Ginsburg, her court may be dissolved by a more conservative judge.

President Donald Trump has appointed two judges since he took office, and the current court is seen as having a 5-4 majority majority in most cases.

In response to the news that Ms. Ginsburg was taken to hospital, Trump said: “It does give me some very good judgments … I wish her the best ever.”