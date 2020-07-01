Sale of Francis Bacon Portrait for $ 84 Million in Quick “Hybrid” Virtual Auction

written by Oscar Holland, CNN

French bacon Triptych was sold for over $ 84 million during a virtual auction at Sotheby’s, on an encouraging – and very unusual – evening of the ART market.

With auction live from London, and phone offers from New York and Hong Kong, the artwork of the 1981 “Triptych inspired by Oresteia from Aeschylus” exceeded pre-sale estimates ranging from $ 60 million to $ 80 million.

The sale of the marathon on Monday evening saw the first time Sotheby’s tried the “hybrid” auction, which saw Sotheby’s president, Oliver Parker, take bids from agents around the world through a wall of screens. In a press release, Parker described the experience as “like being at the center of movie production”.

Sotheby’s first “hybrid” auction brought in over $ 363 million for the auction house credit: Sotheby’s

The bidders were also able to bid online, as a 10-minute battle for Bacon’s drawing ended in a two-horse race between a Chinese web user and an unknown phone provider. According to Sotheby’s, the final price of $ 84.6 million, provided by the latter, represents the third highest amount paid for the artist’s work at the auction.

There were other positive signs in the evening event, which consisted of three separate sales. “White Brushstroke I” went to Roy Liechtenstein for $ 25.4 million, while Jean-Michel Basquiat “Untitled (Head)” grossed $ 15.2 million, a new world record auction for paper work by the artist.

The evening made a total of $ 363.2 million for Sotheby’s, with 93% of the artworks to sell at the end. According to Gregoire Billault, head of contemporary art at the auction house in New York, he bodes well for the coming months.

Exhibition assistants stand with “Triptych inspired by Oresteia from Aeschylus” by Francis Bacon at Sotheby’s credit: Getty Images

He said over the phone shortly after the sale, admitting that “tonight’s offer was very clear that even in very difficult times, if you come up with the right (artwork) at the right prices, the market is there.” The auction in the current climate was “dangerous”.

“It will definitely affect what we do in the future.” “I don’t know if we will repeat (this delicate coordination), but we know it is possible and it works.”

There are still difficulties

However, these tough times for an industry are still severely disrupted by the inability to organize live sales. With closings around the world that forced auction houses to cancel and postpone events, Sotheby’s has already dumped and dismissed employees amid a revenue collapse.

Despite efforts to boost digital offerings in recent months, the top end of the art market still relies heavily on live sales and personal views. Online auctions revenue only represents a relative pocket change for large homes – only $ 80 million out of a total of $ 4.8 billion created by Sotheby’s in 2019 came across the web.

How do technical auctions really work?

However, the auction house made efforts to compensate for the lack of material events. A group sold by “Contemporary” a New record on the Internet In April, when she generated more than $ 6.4 million, through works like Andy Warhol and Damien Hurst. The $ 1.3 million paid for “Antipodal Reunion” by George Condo might be a fraction of the sums seen on Monday night, but it was the most Sotheby ever raised for a work of art by only bidding online.

Sotheby’s first “sure” sale at work credit: Sotheby’s

But while the apparent success of this “hybrid” auction will undoubtedly come as a comfort, there are still questions about the desire for premium art amid the global economic slowdown. Moreover, the bacon painting was drawn long before the outbreak in the West, meaning that potential buyers were able to closely display artwork in Hong Kong and London before the sale.

Whether prospective sellers will still want to put up millions of dollars of artworks for sale in the current climate – or whether buyers will spend on expensive goods that they cannot personally examine – is yet to be seen.

However, Belo struck a chord, saying that Sotheby was still able to “send out amazing works during the Covid period.”

“We have sent a signal to the art market after all these difficult times, with exhibitions being canceled and museums closed,” he said, adding “It is a vote of confidence for both sellers and buyers.”

Top image: “Triptych Inspired by Oresteia from Aeschylus”, 1981, by Francis Bacon