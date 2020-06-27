Salman Khan was wandering while trying to promote the new Sushmita Sen show

Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Yulia distributes necessities to the needy

Bollywood star Salman Khan moved to social media to promote the new Sushmita Sen-starrer series on the Internet, “Aarya”, but he ended up being the ultimate recipient of internet user abuse.

The star commented on the video, which currently has over 1.4 million views on the photo-sharing site: “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and show! Congratulations @ Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!”Instagram

In the clip he shared on Saturday, Salman said: “Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad, saare episode dekhe bina, main nahi uthta.” The line displays a curious development of his famous “wanted” dialogue: “Ek Baar jo maine commitment Kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta.”

However, this did not decrease with many internet users.

A user said: “Uncle ji aap jaoge to hum jaise naye bache bhi apna talent dikha sakenge .. # No more swag se swagat .. # Pls Go (Uncle, if you leave, children like us will be able to show talent)”

He wrote: “Tom Khony is (you are a killer).”

A third user commented: “Ab tumhri carrier khatre mai h bhai (now your profession is at stake).”

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput led an unexpected time to heated debate over Bollywood camps and cronyism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant appeared on Twitter as a large number of internet users felt that the young actor was a victim of politics and power play by a Bollywood bias, which ultimately pushed him toward a radical move.

On June 19, students’ council leaders Jan Adikar burned Salman and Karan dolls at Cargill Shock in Patna.

Sushant was found stranded at his residence in Bandra on the morning of June 14 by his local assistant, leaving the industry and his fans shocked.

He has reportedly been fighting depression for the past few months and receiving treatment.

A criminal complaint was also filed against Salman, Karan, and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, on the pretext that they had ruined his career.

The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 in the Muzaffarpur Court by a lawyer named Sudhir Kumar Ojha v. Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiwalwal, Bushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.