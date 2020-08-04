Sam Billings at his meetings with MS Dhoni while watching Manchester United matches

Cricket World Cup

English cricketer Sam Billings recalled his two-year tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and revealed how he established a relationship with captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni because of their love for Manchester United.

Billings began rubbing shoulders with some of the best Indian and foreign players in the CSK dressing room had a great educational curve for him, especially watching Dhoni from nearby, on how he got close to the game.

Billings told Cricbuzz in a video clip, “For me, that experience is, learning from these great players, the guys outside but also the local Indian stars. I mean, there’s no star bigger than MS Dhoni in terms of my league that I want to achieve.” Uploaded to their website.

He added: “There is no better person to learn from MSD. For me, it was great to choose his minds and enjoy the environment he created there.”

Billings also revealed that he had a relationship with Donnie over Manchester United. Dhoni ‘s love for the “beautiful game” is widely known, and Billings stated that all United fans of the CSK team use to watch football matches in the Dhoni room.

“He’s a big fan of Manchester United, which really helps me, as I am. He always called me, and there are a few Man United fans. So, whenever the match was running, we would go to his room and watch it there,” Billings said.

“It was great just talking about cricket and getting to know him really, and knowing how he runs his business, whether it’s practice or in games.”

Billings will not be part of the 2020 version of IPL, which will be played between September 19 to November 10 in the UAE, as he pulled his name from the auction in December 2019 to focus on local cricket.