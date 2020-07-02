Sam Curran: The England national team is waiting for the result of the Corona Virus test

Surrey Sam Curran 17 has played a test for England

England captain, Sam Curran, is awaiting the coronavirus test result after he fell ill on the second day of the team’s warm-up match.

The 22-year-old suffered from illness and diarrhea on Wednesday night and was isolated in Southampton.

His test results are expected on Friday.

He played no role on Thursday, the day that Stokes was dropped for 223 in response to Buttler’s 287-5 announcement.

The warm-up match and the three test series against the West Indies, which begins on Wednesday, are played behind closed doors and in a bio-safe environment.

As part of living and training in the Southampton Bubble, English players and staff had previously undergone a total of 702 tests for the Coron virus, all of which returned negative results.

In his reporting of Cran’s disease, a statement of the England and Wales Cricket Council said: “He feels better this afternoon and has isolated himself in his room.

“He was monitored by the team doctor all the time.”

With Curran now out of the picture, and Olly Stone missing a hamstring problem, the battle for three times bowling on the side of the England test seems to have ended in James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Archer Wood, England’s fastest choice, is competing in impressive sequencing early in the day, with Archer Dum Sibley raising to the side of the leg.

Wood will later take the edge of Johnny Barstow in his second spell, while Archer gets a second when he rejects Ben Foxs for 38.

Sussex Simer-Oil Robinson – one of 29 players used in the match – like Moyne Ali and Louis Gregory in a double-share marriage. In Moeen’s case, making just five with the racquet does little for his case to return to the side of the test, with current bowling doming bowling tidy and ketone jennings slipping.

Zach Crowley scored two goals with 43, while next week England captain Ben Stokes scored 41 before he was shocked by Matt Parkinson.

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, West Indies captain Jason Holder could not spend any meaningful time in the middle on the last day of the last warm-up match.

Holder promoted himself to open strikes for his team against a captive team Kraigg Brathwaite, but he made only two before he was thrown as he offered no shot to Anderson Phillip.

The match was severely affected by bad weather, with lots agreed before the scheduled end time.

Tourists added Shannon Gabriel to their main team. The former experienced tennis player was only back up because he returned from an ankle injury.