Samantha Akkenini is not part of Thank You to Naga Chaitanya. Vikram Kumar confirms

Is Samantha Akkenini pregnant?

Vikram Kumar Rumors that Actress Samantha Akkenini is part of the upcoming Naga Chaitanya movie Thank you. Director Manam says he has not yet approached any actress for this role.

Naga Chaitanya is busy ending the filming of the romantic actress Sekhar Kammula, Love Story. He had announced the shooting of the next Parasuram movie. Geetha Govindam’s manager was waiting for him to conclude when he got his Mahesh Babu calling card. So Chai kept hanging for the prince’s project first. The angry actor went to sign a movie with Vikram Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya previously worked with Vikram Kumar in Manam and her second co-star, “Thank You” by Dil Raju, under the slogan Sri Venkateswara Creations. The director revealed that filming of the film will start once normal life is back in Hyderabad.

“We always wanted to work together.”

Samantha Akiny and Naga Chaitania at Ye Maaya Chesave.Facebook social networking site

“I am collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju on my next trip. We have always wanted to work together and am happy to co-operate for family entertainment with the title of the business. Thank you. The story is about two main characters and Film Express quoted Vikram Kumar as saying“ We will start filming as soon as we return Normal Life (in Hyderabad) “.

Fans enjoyed watching chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni at Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Manam and Majili. They hope Vikram will return them, which led to speculation that the actress was brought on board the ship to star in front of Chai.

But Vikram Kumar canceled these rumors, saying that he has not approached any female actress of the female hero yet. “Sam is not part of the movie. Another actor will play the main heroine. However, we have not contacted anyone yet and we are not finished with the rest of the actors,” the director added.