Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra launched: Specifications and features explained

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 familySamsung

Samsung continues its annual tradition of upgrading its own line of notes, to meet the needs and requirements of users, and bring in the unmissable upgrades that the leader truly deserves. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung held the event online but managed to maintain the hype among smartphone fans. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra remains the ultimate offering, but the Galaxy Note 20 isn’t completely out of the spotlight.

Here you’ll be reading all about the Galaxy Note 20 lineup in its full glory.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra prices

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $ 999.99, or about INR 74,900, for an 8GB and 128GB configuration. The Note 20 Ultra, of course, gets a higher price, starting at $ 1,299.99 (approximately Rs. 97,300) for 128GB / 12GB of storage and $ 1,449.99 (roughly Rs 1,12,300) to double the storage to 512GB. .

Get to know the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

All eyes are on Samsung’s latest release for 2020, which has become the ultimate flagship. Available in mysterious bronze, mysterious black and mysterious white, the Note 20 Ultra makes a strong case for anyone looking to purchase a flagship without compromise. What makes it so special? Let’s find out.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch curved display with Dynamic AMOLED QHD + technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s the first phone to come with Corning’s all-new Gorilla Glass Victus. The cameras on the phone are hard to miss.

The huge camera bump on the back has a 108MP primary sensor and 50x Space Zoom paired with a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The phone supports 8K video recording, which is one of the many features that make the cameras in the phone great. On the front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 10MP camera with dual pixel autofocus.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra houses a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, fast wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, the powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset, and 12GB of RAM for a premium, full-day user experience. The phone runs on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.

What really sets the Galaxy Note-line apart is the S Pen, which has been optimized and upgraded on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for better usability. For example, there’s something called “Anywhere Actions” that turns the S-Pen into a kind of stick to support remote control air gestures on the phone. Samsung has improved the latency on the S-Pen.

Other notable features include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6 support, and AKG stereo speakers. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is aesthetically pleasing and a powerful beast. The textured back should help hide these smudges.

How these features are fair in the real world remains known until our review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. stay tuned.