San Antonio Spurs from Patty Mills Donate NBA Charity Black Lives Matter After Resume of Season

The 2019-20 season, which has been postponed since March, is scheduled to start on July 31 when 22 of 30 NBA teams gather in Orlando, Florida, to end the season.

Mills, an Australian citizen and veteran of the NBA for 11 years, will donate the amount of $ 1017,818.54 he earns while playing in the remaining games of the Black Lives Matter.

“I made the decision to go to Orlando and I am proud to say that I get every cent earned from these eight games we play … and donate it directly to Black Lives Matter Australia, Blacks Fatalities and a recent campaign called The We Got You Campaign to End Racism in Sports in Australia, ” He said Mills.