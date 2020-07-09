San Antonio Spurs from Patty Mills Donate NBA Charity Black Lives Matter After Resume of Season

The 2019-20 season, which has been postponed since March, is scheduled to start on July 31 when 22 of 30 NBA teams gather in Orlando, Florida, to end the season.
Mills, an Australian citizen and veteran of the NBA for 11 years, will donate the amount of $ 1017,818.54 he earns while playing in the remaining games of the Black Lives Matter.
“I play in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that can go directly to black communities.”
In May, Mills, the NBA champion with Tottenham in 2014, launched the Mills Team Foundation dedicated to “supporting and advocating for culture, diversity, women and disadvantaged families and making a positive difference to the environment around the world”.
“It can also cause a racist distort of this element to reconsider it [their] Special behavior. “
The league will also support the movement as it plans to plot the words “black life” on all the Orlando playing fields.
