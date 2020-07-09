San Antonio Spurs from Patty Mills Donate NBA Charity Black Lives Matter After Resume of Season
sport

San Antonio Spurs from Patty Mills Donate NBA Charity Black Lives Matter After Resume of Season

By Emet / July 9, 2020

The 2019-20 season, which has been postponed since March, is scheduled to start on July 31 when 22 of 30 NBA teams gather in Orlando, Florida, to end the season.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Mills, an Australian citizen and veteran of the NBA for 11 years, will donate the amount of $ 1017,818.54 he earns while playing in the remaining games of the Black Lives Matter.

“I made the decision to go to Orlando and I am proud to say that I get every cent earned from these eight games we play … and donate it directly to Black Lives Matter Australia, Blacks Fatalities and a recent campaign called The We Got You Campaign to End Racism in Sports in Australia, ” He said Mills.

“I play in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that can go directly to black communities.”

Read: WNBA players will wear Bruna Taylor’s name on their uniforms
Read: Kobe Bryant will be remembered on the cover of the NBA 2k21

In May, Mills, the NBA champion with Tottenham in 2014, launched the Mills Team Foundation dedicated to “supporting and advocating for culture, diversity, women and disadvantaged families and making a positive difference to the environment around the world”.

On Tuesday, he expressed support for the We Got You campaign, writing On social media: “When the allies who stand up and speak out against racism, despite a small gesture, this is one of many actions that have a tremendous impact on the target person because they feel supported.

“It can also cause a racist distort of this element to reconsider it [their] Special behavior. “

The rest of the NBA season will be played at Disney World in Orlando without the fans attending A coalition of players Led by Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kerry Irving chose to exit the reboot to continue to focus on the Black Life Life movement and the global call for social change in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The league will also support the movement as it plans to plot the words “black life” on all the Orlando playing fields.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *