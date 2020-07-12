San Gabriel’s mission was destroyed by fire early in the morning

The historic San Gabriel expedition in southern California, built in 1771, suffered a fire early this morning.

There were no casualties.

According to NBC NewsThe Roman Catholic mission, which is about 250 years old, held many invaluable artifacts dating back to its foundation.

Much of the interior and roof was damaged in the fire, which is under investigation by the San Gabriel Fire Department.

Captain Antonio Negret of the fire department described the scene as “heartbreaking.”

Bishop Jose Gomez Twitter Pictures From the devastation that requires community members to pray as Southern California landmark reforms begin.

“Our beloved # SanjabrielimationIt was founded in 1771, and was destroyed by fire before dawn. Saint Junero Serra, pray for this land that you helped find. “

Junipero Serra, who founded the expedition, recently fell under the microscope due to its colonialism and brutality of the Native Americans who occupied the land before settling there.

It was a statue of Sera in Los Angeles He was ousted in June Amidst numerous protests, which erupted across the country, many of the racist statues are being called out.

Another secret statue was decapitated in Monterrey in 2016.