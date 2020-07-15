“Sandman” comes to Audible before the latest screen release plans

The comic book series – which premiered in 1989 – has become a 10-hour audio show, featuring a crew including James McAfee, Rise Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Baby Neworth, and Andy Sirkis. And Michael Shane. (“Sandman” was published by DC, which like CNN is a unit from WarnerMedia.)

The intense conspiracy involves Morpheus (who was expressed by Macafoy), the dream king, who was held for decades by a mysterious man who sought to capture death in exchange for eternal life. Once liberated, Morpheus begins to seek to restore his power.

The project comes as Sandman has finally taken a big step toward adapting to television Announcement last year Allan Heinberg (who wrote “Wonder Woman”) and David S. Goyer (a veteran of comic edits, including “Batman Begins” and “Krypton”) are developing the Netflix project. This is followed by a premium TV version of “American Gods” by Gaiman for Starz and “Good Omens”, which is the series he produced for Amazon.

Like the graphic novel “Watchmen”, which was called “non-adaptable” before it became a movie in 2009 and recently inspired the HBO series, “Sandman” is a kind of Moby Dick for filmmakers. Talking about a movie started in the 1990s, and the last serious attempt of actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (from “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises”), who left the project in 2016.