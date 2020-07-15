“Sandman” comes to Audible before the latest screen release plans

The comic book series – which premiered in 1989 – has become a 10-hour audio show, featuring a crew including James McAfee, Rise Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Baby Neworth, and Andy Sirkis. And Michael Shane. (“Sandman” was published by DC, which like CNN is a unit from WarnerMedia.)
The intense conspiracy involves Morpheus (who was expressed by Macafoy), the dream king, who was held for decades by a mysterious man who sought to capture death in exchange for eternal life. Once liberated, Morpheus begins to seek to restore his power.
Like the graphic novel “Watchmen”, which was called “non-adaptable” before it became a movie in 2009 and recently inspired the HBO series, “Sandman” is a kind of Moby Dick for filmmakers. Talking about a movie started in the 1990s, and the last serious attempt of actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (from “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises”), who left the project in 2016.
Amidst various stops and filming begins, Jayman famously said he “prefers not to see any” Sandman “made with the bad” Sandman “, as he told a crowd at Comic-Con International.
Gaiman narrates Audible production, written and directed by Dirk Maggs, who has worked on a number of Gaiman’s audio edits, including “Neverwhere” and “Stardust”, as well as “The X-Files”.
For strangers to audiovisual drama, the production includes all the decorations of an ancient radio play, including the rich musical result of James Hanegan. The opening chapter spans an hour, while most of the 19 that follow are within the range of 30 minutes, and include the first three illustrated novels.
“The Sandman” is available for download on Audible starting July 15.
