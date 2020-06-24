Saroj Khan Health Update: Choreographer in 2-3 days, says her daughter, Sokina Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spends his time quarantined in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh

Sakina Khan, daughter of choreographer Saruj Khan, presented an update on her mother’s health. The greater Khan was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, due to breathing problems.

You have sent a message through the Instagram account Saroj Khan. Sakina Khan confirmed that her mother proved negative for the coronavirus, dubbed the coronavirus, and caused breathing due to a cold.

Hello everyone I am Sukina Khan the daughter of Mrs. Saroj Khan. Yes, she is in the hospital where she complained of shortness of breath so we felt anxious and wanted to confirm Covid-19, so I tested her while she was negative. The doctor said because of the cold she was feeling short of breath and would go out in two days Or three more days, please keep it in your prayers, [sic]” I wrote.

Director Konal Kohli also confirmed that Saroj Khan was responding well to treatment. He tweeted, “He just spoke to # Raju Khan. Saruj Khan’s son, said that Masterji is in better shape and is recovering. She was taken to hospital because she felt short of breath. We hope and pray and pray our beloved master soon. [sic]”

According to reports, the veteran choreographer was transferred to the hospital on Saturday, 20 June.

News that Saroj Khan was hospitalized worried fans who arrive on social media for her quick recovery.

After her career began as a background dancer in the 1950s, Saroj Khan turned into freelance choreographer Geeta Mira Nam and Kalanak Karan Johar was her last work.