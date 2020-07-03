Saroj Khan, the choreographer behind hundreds of Bollywood songs, passed away at the age of 71

written by Rob PichtaManfina Suri, CNN

Her doctor told CNN that Saroj Khan, the famous Indian choreographer behind some of her biggest Bollywood productions, died at the age of 71.

Khan designed hundreds of musical figures during a four-decade march, as some of India’s biggest stars danced to its direction.

One of her doctors, Narendra Sharma, told CNN: she died from a heart attack at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Sharma said Khan was suffering from diabetes and was subject to dialysis. He said that she was fighting the infection, which eventually led to a heart pause.

Sharma added that Khan had been twice tested for Coved 19, but both tests were negative.

Successful songs including “Dola Re Dola” were produced from “Devdas” and “Yeh Ishq Haye” from the 2007 comedy “Jab We Met (When We Met)” under the Khan dance.

She also became known as a guide to some of the most famous faces of Bollywood. Khan worked alongside the late performer Sridevi in ​​several titles, including “Mr. India”, “Chandni” and “Lamhe” and designed veteran Bollywood dances Madhuri Dixit in dozens of others.

Dixit was among the stars praising Khan on Friday, writing: “I am shocked by the loss of my friend and teacher, Saroj Khan. I will always be grateful for her work to help me reach my full dance potential. The world has lost an amazingly talented person, and I will miss you.”

“I woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #Saruj Khan no longer existed,” added actress Akshay Kumar, who worked alongside her on several productions. “It has made dancing look as easy as anyone who can dance, a huge loss for this industry. I hope you find her soul in peace.”

“Every time I knew you were going to design the song, I was raising an extra degree,” said singer Shriya Ghoshal. “You brought nuances, expressions and grace onto the screen with your heroines. End of an era.”