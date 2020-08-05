Satellite images of the Beirut explosion show a large crater in the port

He was seen after a huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, August 5.
A woman looks from the collapsed facade of an apartment in Beirut on Wednesday.
A Lebanese army helicopter flew over Beirut on Wednesday.
Hanging debris from a damaged facade in Beirut.
Lebanese soldiers search for survivors on Wednesday.
The Mar Mikhael neighborhood in Beirut sits under the rubble.
A damaged hospital room was seen on Wednesday.
A man takes pictures of destroyed buildings on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, people take a path full of debris and abandoned vehicles.
A fire helicopter crashed Tuesday at the scene of the explosion.
A nurse takes care of three children in the affected Beirut hospital on Tuesday.
An injured man was injured walking through the rubble after the explosion.
Smoke rises after the explosion. This image was obtained from a video on social media.
Lebanese Red Cross officers carry an injured woman Tuesday evening.
The facade of the building was destroyed after Tuesday’s explosion.
The wounded are awaiting assistance outside the hospital. The emergency wards were flooded.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced an investigation into the explosion.
People ran to get cover after the explosion. Bashar Ghattas, an eyewitness, described the scenes of chaos: “You can see the wounded all over the streets of Beirut, the glass is everywhere, and the cars are damaged. It’s like the end of the world.”
The wounded are sitting on a street after the explosion.
Lebanese soldiers watch a helicopter fight a fire at the scene of the explosion.
A man sits close to the blast site.
Firefighters are working at the scene on Tuesday.
Carries the wounded person after the explosion.
The explosion was near the port of the Lebanese capital.
Smoke rises after the explosion.
An injured man walks near the scene.
People gathered around the damaged buildings after the explosion.
Firefighters use a water hose on the burning debris.
Red smoke billowing after the explosion, which can be felt for miles. “What I felt was an earthquake,” Rania Al-Masry, who lives in Beirut, told CNN.
People are walking near the scene of the explosion.
A man reacted to the scene shortly after the explosion.
