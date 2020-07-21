Sathiyan Gnanasekaran signs with the Polish Superliga

IANS Pictures

In an attempt to gain more practice matches against the high-quality competitors, the Indian rowing player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has signed a contract with the current defending champion Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw in the Polish Premier League for the next season 2020-21.

The Polish Super League is scheduled to start from September this year, and depending on the situation of COVID-19 in India, Satyan will travel to Poland to spend a short period there before leaving for Japan where he will play in the English Premier League.

Sathiyan joins the Polish Superliga

In February, Satyan’s No. 32 world became the first Indian to sign the Japanese Table Tennis Premier League. Okayama Rives will be represented in the league starting October.

The Polish League consists of 13 teams, playing each other on their home and abroad. The league is expected to continue until June next year.

“I signed up to play for a short period in Poland like 4-5 games and use the time efficiently for more practice when I’m in Europe as the quality of the league and foreign players in Poland is very high,” said Satyan. IANS on Tuesday.

“The Japanese League will not be held when there are Pro Tours in Europe. It’s in bundles and it’s the same with the Polish League. All matches are played in packages. In Japan too, I play only 12 games. So I thought when” I’m in Europe, why don’t you get “I have to play more games at this time when international competitions are not held,” said the 27-year-old.

Twitter

“I played there once a few years ago. Japan will be a top priority. And when I’m in Europe for professional tours, instead of traveling a lot I can be in Europe and play games in Poland too.” Added.

Satyan, who became the first Indian to break into the top 25 in ITTF rankings when he rose to No. 24 in July last year, said his travel would depend on the status of COVID-19 in India.

“Everything will depend on the health situation in India. I will only be paid if I play games. I wish the best.”

The ITTF Executive Committee decided on Monday to extend the suspension of all ITTF events until the end of August due to the ongoing effects of the epidemic.

The ITTF World Tour Czech Open, originally scheduled for August 25-30 in Olomouc, was canceled after ITTF and the Czech Table Tennis Federation believed it was impossible to organize the event amid persistent travel restrictions and potential risks to the health and safety of the participants.