Saudi Arabia says that the annual pilgrimage season to Mecca will be attended by a limited number

A New York City Public Transportation Authority (MTA) transit worker looks at the platform from a subway car after arriving at Coney Island Station in Brooklyn, New York on May 6. Cory Sebkin / AFP / Getty Images

The Urban Transportation Authority (MTA), which operates the New York City subway system, used $ 2.9 billion from March Funding from the Federal CARES Act That accounts for about 73% of the funds, but expects the remaining financing to be exhausted in early July.

“The MTA is facing the most severe financial crisis in its history,” Bob Furan, MTA’s chief financial officer, said in a press release.

He completed: “With more than 70% of the CARES funding provided in the first relief package withdrawn, and all CARES funding is expected to be exhausted early next month, our financial resources support life.”

He called on Congress to act to protect the MTA

“We need the Senate to take action now and follow the leadership of the House of Representatives on the continuing financing of the epidemic. Since the MTA is the lifeline of New York and the country’s economy – our financial health will be critical to the country’s economic recovery.” He said.

Furan added: “New York is also the largest donor country in the country, providing $ 29 billion more in funding than we get from the federal government.”

“We are urging the Senate to return to Washington, do its job and provide another $ 3.9 billion in funding to the MTA now to cover the remainder of 2020,” he said.

The latest ride numbers: The MTA says more than two million people installed subway and buses in New York City on Friday, the first time that sport has reached this level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

While it represented a significant increase in the percentage of riding, it fell 74% from the normal riding levels on weekdays of 7.6 million.