Saudi King King Salman was hospitalized for a medical examination

Saudi King Salman attends the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 27, 2017. [Representational Image]Reuters file

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Monday that the 84-year-old Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz was hospitalized in the capital Riyadh with cholecystitis.

The agency added, without elaborating, that the king who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and a close ally of the United States since 2015 is undergoing medical tests.

King Salman, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, spent more than 2-1 / 2 years Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as the governor of Riyadh for more than 50 years.

The throne is followed by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman

The actual ruler and the next line for the throne is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known by his initials MBS, who launched reforms to transform the kingdom’s economy and end its “addiction” to oil.

The 34-year-old prince, who is popular with Saudi youth, has been praised at home for relaxing social restrictions in the conservative Islamic kingdom, giving more rights to women and pledging to diversify the economy.

For the king’s supporters, this boldness at home and abroad was a welcome change after decades of caution, stagnation and hesitation. But the state’s control of the media and crackdowns on the opposition in the kingdom make it difficult to measure the degree of internal enthusiasm.