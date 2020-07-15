Save up to 60 percent of 15 indispensable meals

There are few things that shout out in the summer more than barbecuing with the family. So, in this season, make sure you have all the supplies you need to grill delicious dishes for your loved ones.

Whether you want to setup indoors or outdoors, we’ve collected 15 items that will upgrade your barbecue game. Here you’ll find everything from tablets to the essential accessories – not to mention you can save up to 60%!

Quick-Start Portable Grill, Now Available at $ 95 (12% off)

The table grill offers all the benefits of a charcoal grill without the downsides. Since it does not require gas or lighter liquids, you can start as soon as it is connected. How easy is that?

Reusable Heat Resistant Adhesive Grill Pads, Now Available at $ 8.95 (10% Discount)

Stop cooking on dirty dirty grids with this easy-to-clean glass fiber grill cover that can be cut to fit any size, shape or need.

Firepod: multifunction portable pizza oven, now available at $ 359.99 (10% off)

From kitchen appliances that run on hot rocks and grill to stone-baked pizza, the Kickstarter and Indiegogo funded kitchen appliance is versatile as it is.

Q-Swiper® Grill Cleaning Package, Now Available at $ 32.99 (10% Discount)

Say goodbye to your old brush with the 4.2 / 5-star Amazon Cleanup Package. A reusable cleaning cloth allows you to remove dirt and dirt with a fresh wipe every time.

Granite Stone Diamond Electric Smokeless Grill, now available at $ 59.99 (20% off)

this is As seen on tv The device allows you to grill indoors without turning off the fire alarm. In addition, since it is very easy to clean, you can spend more time eating and less time cleaning.

Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill, Now Available at $ 69.99 (30% off)

This grill is designed for parties: ask your guests to sit around the table to grill meat and vegetables while melting delicious cheese.

Heat resistant grill gloves, now available at $ 19.99 (60% off)

These heat-resistant gloves, which are made with premium triple material, will keep your fingers safe while grilling.

Smokeless non-stick indoor / outdoor grill, now on sale for $ 24.99 (49% off)

This grill cooks your favorite meats and vegetables without the need for oil or butter, letting you prepare a healthy and delicious meal.

Connect-it BBQ Kit, Now Available At $ 39.99 (20% Discount)

This spoon and fork features magnetic knobs that can be connected together for four different uses: individual, tongs, server, or storage.

GrillEye® Pro Plus: Hybrid Grilling & Smoking Thermometer, now available at $ 99.99

Whether you’re roasting or smoking (or both!) This device allows you to track up to eight different temperatures at the same time. Just set your preferences and let the barbecue do the work for you.

Gotham ™ Steel Double Reversible Double Grill / Griddle, now available at $ 19.99 (50% off)

Enjoy a healthy copy of your favorite dish with the Anti-Stick Double Grill / Grill. Since no oil or butter is needed, you can cut part of your calories from your recipes.

Otto Lite: The professional 1500-degree Fahrenheit steak grill, now on display at $ 699 (22% off)

This German Design Award-winning steak grill allows you to cook steak meat in just 10 minutes.

Slide & Serve BBQ Skewers Pack: 3 Packs, Now Available at $ 36.99 (21% off)

These uniquely designed skewers allow you to serve elegantly without sacrificing jobs. The shape allows the cook to cook evenly while preventing food from falling at the same time.

Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill, Now Available at $ 21.99 (56% off)

This 3-in-1 tool works as a traditional chef’s knife, fin hook and bottle opener.

Gold Chef Grill & Rotisserie, now on sale for $ 299 (25% off)

This grill has 4 cooking levels, a 72SQ rotating basket, a quick hotplate, and a flavor tray that will help you prepare delicious meals for the whole family.

