Scalia is confident that American companies can be reopened amid coronaviruses

Labor Minister Eugene Scalia said despite the high incidence of coronavirus infection in some states, companies can start to reopen if safety precautions are followed.

“We have new cases, we have to monitor that, [but] Scalia said: I think we can continue to reopen our workplaces safely “Fox News Sunday.”

“It will be important for people to take social distances seriously, and wear masks in conditions where they cannot socialize and the like.” “We can reopen safely, we can reopen while the virus is still present, but it will become more difficult if people do not take this seriously.”

Scalia expressed optimism that the United States would add about 5 million jobs in June, and promised retail spending numbers and the US, Mexico and Canada agreement that entered into force on July 1.

Asked if the country could witness a V-shaped recovery, Scalea replied: “These are the indicators that we see.”

He also acknowledged that “there are still many Americans still unemployed” and said the president was considering making tax cuts.

Scalia said the Trump administration was ready to deal with a rise in coronavirus infections as businesses opened – even as Texas and Florida registered record increases on Saturday and some health experts warned that the number of patients could confuse hospitals.

Scalia said: “We knew that when people got out of their homes, they got out of the lower floors and the like, we knew that the cases would rise.” “We are better prepared to deal with these cases now than we were a few months ago … We have the equipment and hospital beds to deal with this situation.”

“This is something we can manage,” he said.