Schools “in any way” will open this fall without funding

Randy Weingarten, president of the American Teachers’ Union, said schools across the country could not be reopened this fall because of a lack of federal funding.

Weingarten said: “There is no way to have full-time schools for all children and all teachers the way we are used to.” John Katzatides On his AM 770 WABC radio show on Sunday. “Once we have a vaccine, I hope we can return to that.”

The school watchdog estimated that it would cost an average of $ 1.8 million per school district to adhere to the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reopen this fall.

However, so far, the Trump administration has not said whether additional funds will be available.

“And so, it is not only there [need] For retooling, for ventilation systems, but also to buy dammets for cleaning equipment, for the nurses we’ll need. That is why we were pushing so hard … to get in [federal] The money the states need … to reopen schools. “

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy Davos told a news conference on coronaviruses last week that reopening schools is essential to students’ well-being and mental health.

Divos, During an interview with “Fox News Sunday” He reiterated that students should return to the classroom.

“Children should go back to school,” she said, adding that “children cannot continue learning.”

DeVos said it was “not a question of if it happened”, but “a question of how.”