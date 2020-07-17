Sebastian Vettel studies his future: “I don’t feel pressure to make a decision very quickly”

Sebastian Vettel from Germany and Ferrari in the garageMark Thompson / Getty Images

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said he is in no hurry to make a decision about his future. Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this season, has been linked with Racing Point, which will be renamed Aston Martin next season.

“Everything is still open. Driving next year, not driving and maybe returning, not driving anymore and doing something different,” Vettel was quoted by BBC Sport as saying. “I don’t feel pressured to make my decision very quickly.”

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll offers Vettel a contract

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who owns Racing Point, was reportedly offered a contract with Vettel. Stroll acquired Aston Martin last year and expressed its intention to return the name of the manufacturer of historic cars to Formula 1.

IANS Pictures

Racing Point also emerged as a major competitor this year with a car dubbed “Pink Mercedes” because of its similarity to the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 EQ Power + that won the title last season.

The two teams ruled out early speculation that Vettel would join Ferrari’s rivals at the top of the grid Mercedes or Red Bull. Vettel himself will be replaced by Spanish Carlos Sainz, who leaves McLaren at the end of the season.