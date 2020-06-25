Segway officially ended

But Last year, Segway PT accounted for just 1.5% of Ninebot’s revenue, according to Tony Ho, vice president of global business development at Segway. With the price starts He said that 6 thousand dollars and sometimes up to 10 thousand dollars, only police departments and tourist groups can afford.
Before Segway, Kamen made himself a inventor of medical devices such as a portable insulin pump. The Segway PT project grew from its work in the 1990s on a self-balancing wheelchair.
Segway PT was ahead of its time, however Just not in a good way. The price was a major impediment to adoption, Coming in $ 4,950 upon first release. The batteries, which initially cost over $ 1,000, were too expensive to create a more affordable version. For years, the company has struggled to cut the price. Prices have already gone up, likely due to inflation and new off-road features, according to Ho. Since 2001, 140,000 test points have been sold, according to a Segway spokesperson.
Instead of being cool and globally changing, Segway has developed Nerdy’s reputation.
Kamen, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, told CNN Business in 2018 that Segway was still the project most people knew about.
He said: “No matter what I do in life, I am a bike man.”
