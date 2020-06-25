Segway officially ended

But Last year, Segway PT accounted for just 1.5% of Ninebot’s revenue, according to Tony Ho, vice president of global business development at Segway. With the price starts He said that 6 thousand dollars and sometimes up to 10 thousand dollars, only police departments and tourist groups can afford.

Before Segway, Kamen made himself a inventor of medical devices such as a portable insulin pump. The Segway PT project grew from its work in the 1990s on a self-balancing wheelchair.

Segway PT was ahead of its time, however Just not in a good way. The price was a major impediment to adoption, Coming in $ 4,950 upon first release. The batteries, which initially cost over $ 1,000, were too expensive to create a more affordable version. For years, the company has struggled to cut the price. Prices have already gone up, likely due to inflation and new off-road features, according to Ho. Since 2001, 140,000 test points have been sold, according to a Segway spokesperson.

Segway PT appeared on Hollywood TV shows and movies like Mall Cop. President George W. Bush drew attention after his fall in 2003. Earlier that day, Segway employees visited the Bush complex and taught other members of the Bush family how to ride.

Instead of being cool and globally changing, Segway has developed Nerdy’s reputation.

As former Segway employee Matt Gelbwaks told CNN at A. Company profile 2018 “There was an important factor from Dork.”

Kamen, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, told CNN Business in 2018 that Segway was still the project most people knew about.

He said: “No matter what I do in life, I am a bike man.”