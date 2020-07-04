Seidnaz fans claim 100 million views for ‘Bhula dunga’ video

Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz GilInstagram

The fans of “Bigg Boss 13” Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, known as “Sidnaaz” during their staging performance, started heading to the hashtag # BhulaDunga100M on Saturday.

The goal, the hashtag suggests, is to help the song “Bhula dunga” increase 100 million hits on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz appear in the video of Darshan Rawal, released March 24 on YouTube. So far, the song has got 70 million views, and celebrity fans believe their campaign can help the video extend the magic number to 100 million.

“I need that surprise and happiness for this major achievement on the face of the master because he tried a music video after years. Please continue broadcasting bhula dunga until he reaches the # BhulaDunga100M” tag, a fan of Sidharth Shukla tweeted.

“Ab 100 million se pehle rukna nhi. Plz continue broadcasting. # BhulaDunga100M. #Sidnaazisnation,” another fan added.

“When I hear your name, I smile, when I hear your voice, I get the butterflies. When I see you, my heart stops … # Sidhearts #Sidharthshukla # BhulaDunga100M,” another fan wrote.

A fan fan shared “Sidnaaz is the Passion # BhulaDunga100M”