“Selling the sunset” star Christine Quinn raises controversies ahead of the third season premiere

“Sunset Sale” star Kristen Quinn left Season Two on good terms with Davina Potteratz and Heather Ray Young, but the truth star exclusively revealed the sixth page she has had a row with her friends in Season Three.

“Heather and I get into a fight, and Daphna and I fight, so it’s really interesting. The dynamics have told us changed.” Season 3 is a big freak for me … something in my personal life.

Queen, 31, said that her dispute with Butteratz, 30, was over a real estate deal that was “the largest list any woman has ever owned in the agency.”

Netflix star shared: “She brought me in to help her find a customer, and obviously we have different ways of working, so you know we’re getting into a little bickering about that.”

However, her dispute with Young, 32, was not business, but personal.

Queen said that she would anger her colleague in her relationship with Tariq Al-Mousa, and she jokingly described the couple as “Speedy” after Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

She said: “It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play because she and her boyfriend have an interesting dynamic.” “I call them Speedy all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, and watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so, you know, you’ll see girls and get tired of that.”

Young and Moses, 38, announced their engagement this week.

Quinn isn’t the only one to fight with her fellow season three fans, though.

Reality star Marie Fitzgerald and Young also have a rift after Young discussed Krischel Stoos divorce for Justin Hartley In the press.

Quinn said: “Mary is really angry because she is doing an interview talking about Krischel and her divorce, basically saying that everything is fine, but she has spoken on Heather’s behalf.” “Many relationships are really changing.”

Quinn recently plunged into hot water with Stoos, 39, due to comments she made to page six about her split into Hartley, 43.

Quinn previously told us: “We heard they were in treatment, so obviously there are some problems going on with them.”

In response to her Instagram account, Stos said, “Let me be very clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is clearly desperate to attract attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or a complete guess on her part.”

“I find her ridiculous. Quinn told us about the cast members’ grudging cast,” adding that she and season two newbie Amanza Smith Brown are able to put their differences aside more easily than others.

“We may get into little arguments, but at the end of the day we are still friends,” she said. “I and I learn, live and forgive, so it’s wonderful.”