sport

Serena Williams takes to the tennis court with her daughter Olympia

By Emet / July 3, 2020
The Grand Slam champion took 23 times to court with his daughter Olympia, Who became three years old in September, as the duo wore identical purple clothes.

In the pictures posted on Williams Instagram, the couple is seen celebrating, sharing five people and exiting from the stadium – where Olympia leaves a racket for my mom to pick up.

Coronary virus outbreaks mean Williams has not played since the FA Cup qualifiers in February in Washington.

The WTA Tour is set to return in August before the US Open later this month, despite the Williams coach Patrick Muratoglu She recently told CNN that she doubts she will be playing in New York if her family and daughter cannot attend with her.
Later, Williams introduced Video ad Inform fans that she will play in the US Open.
The American Tennis Association has proposed strict measures To enable major tournaments to take place, including the proposal to create a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside Manhattan – where most players reside – and limit margin numbers to only one.
Motherhood

Williams, 38, has been open about maternity experiences since her daughter was born in 2017.

I was summoned A “life-threatening” experience of childbirth And also her struggle with her Postpartum emotions Where she suffered the biggest loss in her career.
After the defeat at the Wimbledon 2018 final, Williams He said she was playing About “all mothers are there.”
Another major Grand Slam victory, which it last won at the Australian Open 2017, will see Williams equalize with Margaret Court’s record.

