Shah Rukh Gury Khan’s wife is heavily wandered by haters of her latest abstract art

Gauri KhanInstagram

Gauri Khan uses most of her time in quarantine, spending time with her family. A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife shared photos of her and her daughter Suhana Khan to enjoy clicking on the pictures and learning new makeup skills. And now, the wonderful lady revealed that she is occupying herself working on her next project.

Gorey shared some glimpses of her work – Abstract Art on Canvas – with her Instagram followers, and Gory wrote: “Using my quarantine time to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here are some Abstract Art … Acrylic on Canvas. # gaurikhandesigns. “

Besides indicating how creativity can be curative during the quarantine period, the interior designer in her post revealed that she used acrylic paint on the canvas and also shared photos of what she would look like on a beautiful wall.

She also posted a video of herself working on the artwork. In the short clip, Gauri can be seen holding a paintbrush as she makes her masterpiece at her seafront workplace in Manat. The sea view is really amazing.

Coming to the plate, she received mixed reviews from internet users. While many of her fans praised her for this beautiful work, a few users began phishing for her. Take a look at some negative comments:

SRK-Gauri offers office space to use as a quarantine facility:

Earlier this year, the two star spouses – Shah Rukh and Ghuri – offered their four-story personal office to the Perihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for use as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. Share the news on Instagram, the star wife, wrote, “# GauriKhanDesign has renovated this office … a quarantine area that provides necessities and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against # Covid19.”