Shah Rukh Khan has joked about being at home for the past year and six months

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan joked about “staying home” for a year and a half.

On Friday, Gauri Khan tweeted a photo where she photographed with husband Shah Rukh and his wax statue at the Wax Museum in Paris Griffin Museum.

Juri commented on the photo on her Twitter account: “Two important … iamsk #museegrevin”.

In response to his tweet, the star wrote: “Aur for the past year and 6 months Dono ghar pe hain (and for the past 1 and 6 months we are both at home) … !!!”

Shah Rukh’s tweet looks like a nice aberration in himself, given the fact that he hasn’t made a new movie since Zero hit theaters in December 2018.

Commenting on Shahrukh Khan’s tweet, fans expressed how missing his films were.

“The more fun one is. Wish you had complications all over the world. In every city … I hope you are here often … shine … love you unconditionally … @ iamsrk”, Tweet a fan.

“I just love you, Shah. Do not understand the full meaning, but your smile smile tells me the one thing I want to know. Thanks for the tweet. You missed the love. Always. I wish you endless reasons to smile in this way,” Share another fan.