Shahid Kapoor mocks critical of Kabir Singh, thanking the viewers for beating him

6 films raise the career of Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates one year of Kabir Singh’s release, appears to have mocked the critics, while thanking the audience for making Sandeep Reddy Vanga a hit.

Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu movie “Arjun Reddy,” was launched in the movie halls on June 21, 2019. The film has made an impressive box office collection and has become one of the blockbuster films of the year. Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday.

Watch Kapoor in Kabir SinghInstagram

Watch Kapoor thanks the fans

In a post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor said that Kabir Singh was not just a movie of him but an emotional arc that was raw and fearless. He wrote: “To all those who have given so much overwhelming love to this complex and conflicting character. Thank you. Sincere … you know no fear … true !!

Kabir Singh talks about an alcoholic surgeon who interferes with self-destruction when his lady Preeti marries another person. He then searches for a temporary consolation in a movie actress named Jia. While his time was fun at the box office, the film faced a lot of criticism from feminists, who had slammed the hero with slapping the heroine in the movie.

Big SinghTwitter

Shahid Kapoor seems to have mocked these feminists, who objected to him by slapping Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, he wrote, “At a time when people are quick to rule (others are not themselves) I understood it. I understood our explanation for the anxiety of breaking a heart. This will always be special. Therefore Very special “.

A Bollywood representative added: “And it couldn’t have been done without kiaraaliaadvani, @ sandeepreddy.vanga, muradkhetani, ashwinvardebhushankumarsantha_dop, Payal and many others. Thank you again. Remember. Keep it. Real and make it count. Be nice. Be good. Spread the positivity. Always.”