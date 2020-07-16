Shaima Begum, London teenager who joined ISIS, should be allowed to return to the UK, according to court rules

Begum, 20, was stripped of British citizenship by then Home Secretary Sajid Javed on February 19, 2019, after she was found in a camp for northern Syrian refugees.
She objected to this decision, but on June 13, 2019, the government rejected her request for permission to enter the UK to pursue her appeal.
On Thursday, the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the Supreme Court ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the United Kingdom to follow up on its appeal before the Special Immigration Appeals Committee (SIAC) “even if it is subject to such controls as the Secretary of State deems appropriate.”
She is currently in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
SIAC found in its decision that Begum also holds Bangladeshi citizenship by origin. The court did not answer the question about whether she could be stripped of her British citizenship.
Begum’s attorney, Daniel Forner, from Bernberg Pierce’s law firm, said the right to justice should not be affected because the case is serious or difficult, or that national security is involved.
He said, “Ms. Begum did not have a fair chance to give her side of the story.”
“Mrs. Begum is not afraid to face British justice, she welcomes her. But stripping her of citizenship without an opportunity to clarify her name is not justice, but rather the opposite.”
She welcomed the verdict, the human rights organization Liberty, which interfered in Begum’s appeal to say that it could not conduct a fair trial while fighting the case from a refugee camp.
Freedom lawyer Katie Lines said: “The right to a fair trial is not something a government can take away from a whim. It is an essential part of our justice system and everyone should have equal access to justice.
“The expulsion of a person is an act of a government shirking its responsibilities. It is important that the cruel and irresponsible decisions of the government can be appealed and canceled properly.”
A Home Office spokesman said the decision was “very disappointing” and would be applied for permission to appeal the ruling.
“The government’s priority remains to preserve our national security and preserve public security,” the spokesman added.
Mohamed Shafiq, CEO of the Ramadan Foundation, a UK-based Islamic organization working to build cohesion between societies, said in a statement: “The decision of the Court of Appeal to allow Shamima Begum to return to the UK is the right decision and British citizens must welcome it.
He added: “This is not related to any alleged crimes that you may have committed, but about the principle that you cannot have two-level citizenship as those who belong to a certain ethnic background in this country are treated differently from their white counterparts.”
Shafiq said ISIS was an “evil entity” opposed by British Muslims and that Begum should be held accountable for any alleged crimes, but legislators should not make decisions “to appear as though they were cruel.”
He described the decision as a “great victory” for those who believe in equality in society and who oppose discrimination in applying the rules of citizenship.