Shaima Begum, London teenager who joined ISIS, should be allowed to return to the UK, according to court rules

Begum, 20, was stripped of British citizenship by then Home Secretary Sajid Javed on February 19, 2019, after she was found in a camp for northern Syrian refugees.

She objected to this decision, but on June 13, 2019, the government rejected her request for permission to enter the UK to pursue her appeal.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the Supreme Court ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the United Kingdom to follow up on its appeal before the Special Immigration Appeals Committee (SIAC) “even if it is subject to such controls as the Secretary of State deems appropriate.”

She is currently in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.