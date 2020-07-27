Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy enters the OTT space with “Bandish Bandits”

Thieves thievesSocial media

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composers are excited to work for the first time in the OTT space. The composer trio recorded the original soundtrack for the upcoming bandish bandits music series.

They say the project gave them an opportunity to try out different musical genres. “Our Bandish Bandits in more ways than one. It not only represents our first digital debut, and audio recording has also allowed us to experience different types of music ranging from popular Rajasthani and Indian classics to pop and merging them to create something completely unique they said.”

Music music was released online on Monday. “We worked with artists from all over the country for” Bandish Bandits “and we are confident that the soundtrack has something for everyone. It is really exciting and we hope the audience will enjoy as much as we enjoyed making it,” Shankar- added Ihsan Loy.

Bandish Bandits is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhi and Tammana, two young musicians from diverse backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a lyrical miracle determined to follow the footsteps of his grandfather’s classic (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a desperate bullish sense of Pop to become India’s first global superstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also includes Nasiruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheba Chada, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tylang. Created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tewari. The show will air on August 4.