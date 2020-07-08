Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves: John Eagan scores the winner overtime

John Egan also scored in Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday

John Egan scored a dramatic header in the 93rd minute to give Sheffield United’s European victory over Wolverhampton in Bramal Lane.

The guest side earlier hit the woodwork when a free kick from Robin Nevis bounced straight out of the box from the top of the crossbar.

Sheffield United thought they took the lead when Billy Sharp spin and fired the ball over Roy Patricio but the Blades captain was offside when he got the pass.

But the blades won in lost time as Oliver Norwood’s right-hand corner from the right flank was met by Egan’s powerful head.

Sheffield United, who have never qualified for a major European competition, is moving from ninth to seventh and is now one point ahead of Wolves, who lost for the second time in five days.

When the blades started this season – the first in the league since 2007 – it was the common favorite to be eliminated.

However, Chris Wilder’s team continues to prove the skeptics wrong and got its 13th league victory.

They seemed to be fading because they picked up just one point in three matches when the English Premier League resumed in June after three months suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the blades have since defeated Tottenham and Wolfs and tied with Burnley, and with four games left of the season, European competition remains highly likely.

More to track.