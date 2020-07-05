Shilpa Shetty inspires me a lot, Donil Becht’s Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji says in an exclusive chat

The model who turned to actress Donal Becht is famous for portraying Sharania’s role Ek Deewaana Tha Ishika Patel at Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She was last seen in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji On Star Plus.

At the moment, she is lauded for the recently released small web series called Tia and Raj alongside her actor and boyfriend, producer Akshat Saluja.

Well, not only does she keep occupying herself professionally in the midst of closing, the actress leaves no stones without the effort to keep herself healthy.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Donald Beacht shares her fitness regimen and how it changed her life and more.

How do you occupy yourself during the shutdown?

I have been practicing yoga since childhood, but since I was alone in Mumbai at the beginning of the close, I realized that I needed to spend time practicing yoga. And I think a happy and fit body releases happy hormones that keep anxiety and depression apart. It helps one to stay mentally stable. So, I do it every day for an hour with short breaks between them. In fact, I have learned to work on the head holder and I totally enjoy it now.

When you shoot, how can you keep up with your workout regimen?

Currently, all projects are pending due to closure, but I will get more clarity soon. Although I am now hiring a coach for myself, to help boost my motivation to work. But I make it a point to work with before filming.

Who, in your opinion, is the most powerful actor in Bollywood?