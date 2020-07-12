Shiranjevi Sushmita’s daughter enters the digital world as producers, mother Surikha launches her series on the Internet

The launch of the web series Sushmita Konidela, daughter of ChiranjeeviPictures taken from social media

The daughter of Megastar Shiranjevi, fashion designer Sushmita Kunedla and Vishnu Prasad has turned producers into the new web series ZEE5, directed by Anand Ranga and produced under the Goldbox Entertainment logo.

The Mega family contributed several actors to the telugu film industry. Najababu Nehrika Kunedla’s daughter was the first girl in the family to enter the film industry. Months after her debut in acting, the daughter of Serranmita Kunedella Sushmita Condela first appeared as a fashion designer and worked on his dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sushmita Cunidella and her husband Vishnu Prasad have launched a new production house called Goldbox Entertainment. The couple are now penetrating into the digital world as producers. They have announced crime dramas based on real events with ZEE5. Her mother Surikha launched the web series at the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. The massive web series on ZEE5 is slated to air soon.

PRO BA Raju tweeted the photos of its launch and wrote on July 11, “@ ZEE5Telugu is set up to present a web series based on real events involving policeman and criminals. AnandRanga Ranga director in Hyderabad is set up by sushkonidela & #VishnuPrasad on Goldboxentprakashrara & #SampathRaj # ZEE5 # ZEE5Telugu #SushmitaKonidela. “

The web series will be an 8 episode web series with terrorism as wallpaper. Inspired by some real events involving policeman and collection of notorious criminal stories from Hyderabad. Sushmita Kunedla said: “We at Goldbox Entertainment are pleased to announce our cooperation with the famous digital platform ZEE5 to produce our first web series. This project is directed by Anand Ranga.”

Director Anand Ranga, from Oye! Fame will use the loudspeaker in this web series, which is his first project in the OTT world. Versatile actor Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj will play major roles in the web series, which are currently filmed with all necessary and safety measures in Hyderabad.

ZEE5 was at the forefront of providing the best content, and among its losing performances were Chadarangam and GOD (Gods Of Dharmapuri). Comedy, Letter-oriented Entertainment, Political Drama, Sports Drama, Gangster Drama – We’ve all seen them on our video broadcast platform. ZEE5 drafted its content in line with the diverse tastes of viewers. From the original web series to movies and direct OTT feature releases, ZEE5 has won the hearts of Telugu fans.