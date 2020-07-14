Shruti Hasan is eager to be the only woman in “Yara” for four children

Shruti HassanInstagram

Actress Shruti Hassan is looking forward to the release of her next movie, “Yaara”, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra.

Yara is a unique emotional story spanning years that has the right amount of intensity. I am the only woman to list four boys and my character plays a pivotal role in the development of the plot. I had a great time working on this project, especially with our international manager Tigmanshaw, sir. It is a special story to tell, “Shruti said.

The trailer provides a glimpse of the friendship between four notorious criminals. The film is scheduled to open on Friendship Day, July 30.

“It is a story of friendship that we all experience in our lives. On this friendship day, you will call one of the four characters in Yara because the Chukdi Gang will take us on a journey that we can all relate to,” he said. Vidyut.

For Kenny, it’s an exciting project. He said, “The trailer has ended, and I hope that the fans will show us the same love they have provided so far.”

Amit said that “Yara” is a criminal drama about four notorious friends. They did not choose each other, did destiny. “Time will test their friendship,” he said.

Vijay added: “The world (Yara) will introduce us to our amazing friendship. Partners in Crime will serve a story that will ultimately be a test of time,” announcing the essence of the film to be shown on Zee5.