Sia becomes a grandmother at age 44 after receiving the teenage son “Two Children”

By Muhammad / July 1, 2020

The 44-year-old Australian star shared the news during the Tuesday episode of the podcast DJ DJ Zane Lowe’s music, saying that her youngest son has become a father recently.

She said: “My youngest son only had two children. I am the King’s grandmother **! I know that.” “I am terrified immediately.”

She added that her children called her “Nana” but she “is trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris (Jenner). I’m like” Call me Lovey. “

In May, SiriaX’s “Thuraya” hit maker revealed in an interview with SiriusX’s “The Morning Mash Up” program that her family had grown after taking two children “older than the alternative care system.”

And she said at the time: “I actually adopted two sons last year.” “They were both 18.”

During her conversation with Lowe, the Grammy Award-winning actress said that her maternity journey left her “tired” about the adoption system.

She said, “It is completely corrupt.” “It fails us … not in my experience, in the experience of my children. They have been in 18 different locations in 18 years.”

Sia went on to reveal that her children had suffered “conditioning and complex shocks” while in the nursery, but had “prospered” since they left the system.

Asked about Black Life MovementThe musician said that adopting black boys taught her an important lesson on race and white franchise.

“I am embarrassed to adopt two black children to understand what he is going through on a daily basis.”

