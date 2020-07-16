Siberian heat wave “increases the likelihood of climate change 600 times”

The heat in the vast Russian region sparked large-scale forest fires in June linked to an estimated 56 million tons of carbon dioxide – more than the annual emissions of some industrialized countries such as Switzerland and Norway.

This would make such an event “almost impossible” in an environment that has not been heated by greenhouse gas emissions, the researchers said.

Scientists have found that climate change increased the chances of prolonged heat by a factor of at least 600, and they warned that greenhouse gases emitted by fires and melting of permafrost would increase the planet’s temperature, and reduce the reflectivity of the planet from the loss of snow and ice.

Siberia’s heat wave has also contributed to low levels of sea ice, especially in the Arctic Ocean, according to the National Snow and Glacial Data Center, USA . The heat was also associated with the spread of silk moths, whose larvae eat pine trees in the area, according to the Met Office.

Siberia experienced the warmest month of June – 10 ° C (18 ° F) higher than average – according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European Commission program.

The region tends to experience significant temperature fluctuations from month to month and year to year. But temperatures in the region have remained well above average since 2019, which is unusual.

“The findings of this quick research – that climate change has increased the chances of long heat in Siberia by at least 600 times – are truly staggering,” Andrew Ciavarella, lead author of the research and chief researcher of discovery and attribution in Met said the office in a statement.

He added: “This research is additional evidence of the extreme temperatures that we can expect to see repeatedly around the world in a warm global climate. More importantly, an increased frequency of these acute events can be repeated by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Scientists have said that even in the current climate, long temperatures are still unlikely, with such extreme conditions expected to occur less than once every 130 years.

But experts have warned that without rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, they risk becoming recurrent by the end of the century.

This story has been updated to correct conversion from Celsius to Fahrenheit.