Sidharth Shukla fans celebrate the appearance of the first actor in HSKD with # 6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD; Karan Johar criticized favoritism

Twitter

Even as Bollywood tries to bypass the debate about cronyism, fans and internet users leave no slip. In light of all that has happened, there has been a lot of discussion and debate and every day more and more industry actors and members are encouraged to shift in how the industry works.

Today marks the sixth year of the 2014 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania movie. The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla was a romantic comedy hit commercially directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Fans celebrate # 6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD

Humpty Sharma Ki Doolhania was a fun-filled story about modern love, and the movie was also Siddharth Shokla’s first appearance in a Bollywood movie. The actor entered the big screen with this movie. For fans of the actor, this is an important milestone. Sidharth Shukla also received the Stardust Breakthrough Award (male) that year.

Fans celebrated the day on Twitter, while also calling out Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for failing to mention the actor in a tweet that only distinguished Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt among the actors in the movie. For the fans, this was not slight.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

They also noted that director Shashank Khaitan was the only one to admit Siddharth in his posts and the actor reposted these posts in his Instagram story.

realsidharthshukla on Instagram

Twitter

Twitter

The debate about patronage in Bollywood appears to be getting more intense. Whether it’s a movie poster, release or event, fans and netizens are becoming more alert to ignore actors.