Signs of democratic collapse are everywhere

* Democrats lead by double counting the party. In New Gallup, 50% of Americans define themselves as Democrats or Democrats while 39% describe themselves as Republicans or Republican Democrats. This is a major shift from January when Republicans had a 47% to 45% lead over Party ID in Gallup polls and a quick acceleration of Democrats’ advantage since May even when Democrats had a 3-point advantage in the issue of Party ID.

“This difference in fundraising is even greater in the volatile regions currently controlled by well-funded Democrats.

“Recent files indicate that Democrats are widening the gap. In the 13 races that held the primaries in June and July that are competitive by Cook’s political report, current Democrats have 9 times the money in the bank – $ 40 million to $ 4.5 million – than the best Republican United Financing. ”

Political disabilities hinder.

“President Trump’s abysmal poll since the epidemic started jeopardizes the Republican Party’s voting fortunes. Perhaps we are approaching the point where dozens of Republicans in the House of Representatives will need to decide whether to cut the president and engage in a” check and balance “message, offering voters an insurance against the Democrats In Congress who are moving too far under the possible Biden administration …

“… Republicans started the session hoping to get 18 seats to win the majority. Now they are only trying to avoid a repeat of 2008, when they not only lost the presidency but were drowned in Democrats’ money and lost even more seats in the House of Representatives after losing 30 seats and controlling two years earlier. First in this session, Democrats have at least a good chance of getting House seats like Republicans on a net basis. “

“The Senate has been playing for at least nine months, but the chances of Democrats winning control of the chamber have improved dramatically in the past few weeks …

… Democrats need a four-seat net gain for the majority, but they can control the Senate by winning three seats and winning the White House. With less than four months left before election day, the most likely outcome is a net Democratic gain of 3-5 seats in the Senate.. Since Biden has a clear advantage in the presidential race, this means that Democrats are more likely to win control of the Senate.

On the presidential level, Trump is equally bad. The Cook’s Report Biden grants 279 electoral votes in strong, potential or inclined democratic groups compared to only 188 for Trump. this week University of Virginia crystal ball Seven traditional Republican strongholds – Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Utah – were moved from safe republican states to potential republican states and to the list of potential competitive races in the presidential race.

“Trump is unlikely to win if the polls continue to look the way you do now. If these numbers represent a new normal, we need to calculate the probability that these elections will not be particularly close, and that the new states may in other words, if the image remains Trump’s patriotism is grim, and the slide he saw earlier this year will not be limited to just a handful of swing states.

In short: All indications are that this may be a landslide up and down for the Democrats. Yes, things can change between now and November 3. However, given Trump’s obstinacy in refusing to acknowledge his mistakes in dealing with the coronavirus and the current mutations in some of the country’s most populous states, this transformation seems very unlikely at the moment.