Singer Naman Delon works with top musicians from the Punjabi music industry

Naman Dhillon, a well-known Punjab singer, is an emerging name in the United States of Punjabi music. Born and raised in the United Kingdom and the United States, he has loved music since childhood. He completed his graduate in Computer Science from City University, New York, and has been active in singing and music since his college and university days. This made him enter this field, which makes his career in this area. His clever appearance and good skill in music with his singing skills made him a great start in his career.

With Punjabi music popular in the United States, thanks to the presence of Punjab in the country, he found a good response in his chosen field. He got a chance to work with top musicians and singers in the Punjabi music industry. In 2018, it was reported that he is working with prominent names from the industry. These include Deep Jandu, Sukh Sanghera, J Statik, and others to produce some good songs, mostly written by Lalli Mundi. Officially, it was his first song ever, and it made a good fuss in the music business.

Since then the young singer has not looked back as he continues to deliver one song to another. Some of the songs he recorded in 2018 after including Mario and Girlfriend with Royal Music Gang. His song Yar Tera with 62 West Studio caused a sensation in the media. The most recent came in the form of two songs – December 28 and is committed to the Royal Music Band. Both songs were among the most popular songs on YouTube. He aspires to go a long way in this field, and yet he has done a good job in singing and aspires to go a long way.