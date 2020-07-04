SIT detains seven in Punjab for stealing a Bible

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

In a gruesome five-year-old crime from the Sikh book – Guru Granth Sahib, a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Jalandhar Ranbir Singh Khatra threw seven followers of Dera Sasha Saoda from the district of Faridkot in Punjab early Saturday.

They were arrested for the theft of “Bear” by Guru Granth Sahib from the village of Burj Jawahar Singh.

SIT arrests 7 in Punjab

Among the arrested suspects are Sukhjinder Singh, Nila, Ranjit Paula, Nishan, Pelgate and Narinder Sharma, all of whom are residents of the Faridkot district of Punjab.

Two people were killed in police firing and several others were wounded in violent clashes during protests against incidents of Bible sacrifice in the cities of Bhopal Kalan and Kutkabura. Protests after the sacrifice incidents led to the halting of Punjab in October 2015 as extremist Sikhs and others blocked highways and roads for several days together.

Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP’s government was in power (2007-2017) during that period in Punjab.

“What has been done about the proofs of the Mumbai 26/11 attack?” Captain Amarinder Singh asked in his tweet.Twitter / Captain Amander Singh

Prime Minister Amarinder Singh confirmed his government’s determination to ensure justice, that the special investigation team, charged with the investigation after its withdrawal from the Central Bank of Iraq, will reach the end of the case.

Another special investigation team led by Inspector General Konwar Vijay Pratap is investigating the shootings by the police.