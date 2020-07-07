Small islands that could explode Sino-Vietnamese relations

“Belong to Vietnam!” Call again about 30 schoolchildren, even louder. They echo their friendship across the three-story Paracel Islands A museum in Da Nang, which officials say has cost the Vietnamese government $ 1.8 million.

Since its opening in 2018, about half of its 40,000 visitors have been schoolchildren, who can explore the exhibits, including documents, maps and photographs, that are organized to touch the home one point.

Paracel Islands belong to Vietnam. Not for China.

Paracels, named after Portuguese 16th century mapmakers, are a collection of 130 atolls and small coral reefs in the northwestern part of the South China Sea. It supports abundant marine life. But more than just an area rich in fishing, there is speculation that the islands could contain potential energy reserves.

They have no natives to speak of, only Chinese military garrisons of up to 1,400 people, according to the CIA Factbook.

But there is no certainty as to who really owns it. Ask an expert and the answer will be that Vietnam has the strongest claim. Ask another China reply.

What is unequivocal is that the parcels have been in Chinese hands for 45 years.

The conflict is deeply rooted in history

If anyone in Vietnam knows the importance of the Paracel Islands Museum, it is Tran Duc Anh Son.

A prominent expert on the South China Sea, helped organize materials in the museum, including what he says is the earliest evidence of Vietnamese sovereignty over Paracels: a map from 1686, showing the islands as belonging to Nguyen dynasty, which ruled much of what is now modern Vietnam.

In the late seventeenth century, the Nguyen dynasty sent a fleet of hunters, “To occupy these islands and harvest nests of edible birds and seafood to be returned to the Lords,” says Soni Hoàng Sa.

Huang Sa Archipelago: Island hunters gave their Vietnamese name. In 1816, King Jia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty formally annexed the parcels, establishing the sovereignty of Vietnam, says Anh Sun.

But China says its claims to the islands can be traced back thousands of years.

“Chinese activities in the South China Sea date back more than 2000 years. China was the first country to discover, launch, explore, and exploit the resources of the South China Sea islands and the first to continuously exercise sovereign powers over them.” The country’s Foreign Ministry said in a 2014 paper.

China invites Paracels, the Xisha Islands.

Experts say it is more complicated than who named the area or mapped it first.

Mark Hoskin, a researcher at the University of London’s Center for International and Diplomatic Studies, says independent records since 1823 show Chinese ships and hunters in Paracels.

Legally, Hoskin says, Vietnam may have given up on any parcel claim in 1958, when the then North Vietnamese Prime Minister wrote a letter to the Chinese government saying that Hanoi “recognized and agreed” to Beijing’s claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea and its territories.

But others give the legal nod to Vietnam, including Raul Pedroza, a former professor of international law at the US Naval War College.

Pedroza, in the 2014 analysis of the nonprofit CNA research organization, argues that Vietnam demonstrated a clear interest in sovereignty over Paracels from the early 18th century onwards, and maintained it during French colonial times in the first half of the twentieth century, and the 1954 division and subsequent unification of Vietnam in 1975.

Pedroza argues that China did not show real interest in sovereignty until 1909, when it sent a small fleet of naval ships to inspect and mark some islands.

Until then, the Chinese people did not live there until China occupied Woody Island – the largest land mass in Paracels – in 1956 and the rest of the archipelago in 1974 after a short, but bloody, fight with the South Vietnamese at the time. But China’s actions in both cases violated the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force to threaten the territorial integrity of another country, as Pedrosa claims, and is unsuitable to assert sovereignty.

The 1974 combat, in which 53 soldiers from South Vietnam were killed, was highlighted in the Paracels Museum, with a map detailing the battle, photos of participating ships and pictures of the dead, with testimonies saying they “sacrificed their lives to protect every inch of their motherland in the open sea” .

Of course, the Chinese version of the events is that Beijing was recovering what belonged to China.

, Putting military garrisons at them and building an airport and an industrial port on Woody Island. Earlier this summer, Since the last Vietnamese troops were ousted from Paracels in 1974, China has steadfastly strengthened its claim to the islands.Putting military garrisons at them and building an airport and an industrial port on Woody Island. Earlier this summer, China has deployed J-10 fighters This is a reference to the island, “said Carl Schuster, a former director of operations for the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.” It is their land and they can put military aircraft there whenever they want. “

“He also states that they can expand their air force over the South China Sea as required or required,” Schuster said.

And in Da Nang, 375 kilometers west of Paracels, this is great.

Signs of the problem will not go away

Outside the Paracel Islands Museum, the fishing boat 90152 TS sits.

At first glance, it doesn’t look much different from some other boat repaired along the coastal highway. But inside the museum, visitors learn his story.

Sank in 2014 During a confrontation with a Chinese naval observation ship near Paracels, her crew was later rescued by another Vietnamese boat. But the symbolism of this conflict remains strong.

A museum spokesperson said in an email, explaining how the large Chinese steel structure ship easily defeated the smaller Vietnamese wooden ship, “90152 TS evidence of accusations of China’s unbridled actions.”

The spokesman added that the boat is a symbol of the Vietnamese “determination” to protect its sovereignty over the islands.

Beijing version of the story 90152 different.

According to the state-run Xinhua, the Vietnamese ship was “harassing” a Chinese fishing boat in the waters near Paracels. Xinhua said at the time that the Vietnamese boat capsized after it “rocked” a Chinese fishing boat.

It is the type of accident that highlights how quickly things explode in the South China Sea.

As China pushed its claim to land at sea, it built and fortified islands in the Spratly Chain – called Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines – while earlier this year it occupied boats and ships around the Philippines controlled by Theto Island.

In an accident similar to that of 2014, a Filipino fishing vessel sank after colliding with a larger Chinese boat in early June. According to reports in the Chinese media, the Chinese boat collided with the Philippine boat as it was moving rapidly outside the region because its crew felt threatened by seven or eight Filipino boats “trapped” while fishing.

But the Philippine media rejected these, saying that the largest Chinese boat was trying to scare Filipino boats.

He described the Chinese fishing fleet as “a dagger at the head of Beijing’s efforts to control neighboring waters.”

Meanwhile, the confrontation between the South China Sea between Vietnam and China erupted again this summer, when a Chinese survey ship and its escorts stormed into the exclusive economic zone in Vietnam – 200 miles from the shore of a country where it has exclusive mineral rights – – in Spratles.

The region is believed to contain large quantities of gas and oil, which Vietnam is trying to develop.

The leaders in Hanoi expressed their displeasure, as on July 19 the Foreign Ministry called on all Chinese ships to leave Vietnamese waters.

Analysts say China’s actions are worrying.

She wrote that China’s aggressions on the South China Sea are tests from Beijing to see how far all countries will go to support the “rules-based system.”

What can Vietnam do?

With its superior military and financial resources, China appears to have the upper hand in the fight for the South China Sea. Hanoi’s search for Paracels may be more imaginative than the process.

“It is mysterious to me,” said Bill Hayton, associate fellow at the Asia Pacific Program at Chatham House in London. “Do the CPP really expect to restore the islands? Do they expect to keep the population on the verge of national hysteria indefinitely?”

Ben Bland, director of research at the Southeast Asia Project at the Lowe Institute in Australia, says Vietnam uses the “use or loss” practice. “Governments are keen to show that they are managing these lands as a way to support or build a deeper framework around their regional demands,” says Bland.

There are more subtle ways to build claims, he said. Like a museum.

But there appears to be little room for dexterity in the Paracel Islands.

“The reality on the ground is that China has occupied the entire Paracel group for 40 years, and far from the military action taken by Vietnam to recover the archipelago, you will never leave,” wrote Michael MacDevit, Senior CNA Fellow.

This puts an end to Hanoi’s options.

“No one of the parties is willing to risk the war to force the case to end. The regional claim is an endless journey,” said Hayton.

Vietnamese expert Ann Sun agrees.

“We cannot start a war with China because that would be devastating to our people,” he said. “I know that China will not give up easily, but filing a case against them before the International Court is the only solution at the present time.”

Street view

Vietnam does not limit its propaganda campaign to the Paracel Islands Museum.

In the imperial city of Hue, one of the most important tourist attractions in Vietnam in the historical capital, a few hours drive north of Da Nang, there is a display of what Vietnam calls “the oldest map of China in the contemporary era”.

“It shows that by the early twentieth century, the point in the southernmost point of China was Hainan Island and there is absolutely no mention of the Xisha and Nansha archipelago, which are in fact the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.” Read the comment on the large wall screen.

Meanwhile, on Da Nang Beach, the road is crowded with traffic. Visitors cross its multiple lanes, which are not subject to traffic lights, in ballet as cars and motorbikes slow down as pedestrians swing on the highway without harm.

A sign says the beach is called My Khe, but some maps and tourist guides refer to it as “China Beach.”

This was the nickname given to him by American soldiers, which was a pause for rest and recuperation.

But the Vietnamese government is angry at the term and Threatened To close your local travel sites .

Many locals don’t treat it kindly.

A Vietnamese user on TripAdvisor answers the question “Where do you find China Beach?”

“You don’t have any Chinese beach in Vietnam!” She says, she tells the questioner if they want to find a beach in China they should go to China.

The feeling moves to the beach itself in the morning of July.

“Don’t call that,” says a local resident, who asked not to be named, when asked about the title. It only “encourages” Beijing’s encroachment into Vietnam.

Acknowledging the influence of those maps, the museum is a few kilometers on the beach, the Vietnamese government’s consistent position on Paracels.

They are part of Vietnam, and in the end they need to return somewhat.

“Today we keep the peace,” he says. “Tomorrow, who knows?”