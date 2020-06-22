Source: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump “angry” in Brad Parskall because of his expectations for the size of the rally

“Jared and Ivanka are angry with Brad because of their promises about the size of the crowd,” the source said.

A Kushner spokesman said later on Sunday that it was “false” that they were upset with Parscale. Parskal declined to comment on this story.

Those crowds did not appear on Saturday, which led the campaign to abruptly abandon the president’s plans to speak to an “overflow” area outside the square. On Sunday, the Tulsa Fire Department said that only 6,200 people attended. Six Tulsa campaign workers were positive for the coronavirus – which triggered the outbreak of Trump when reports exceeded coverage of the rally itself.

A separate source in the campaign said that Trump “also has the right to resent” the turnout in Tulsa. “They gave opponents and the media a gift. It was overconfident,” the source said of Parskall and the campaign staff close to planning the event. The source added that the campaign officials should rethink the idea of ​​marching inside the squares and start thinking about more places in the open air, such as hangars. A person involved in CNN’s re-election efforts said that the president’s donors and friends were angry on Sunday in the wake of Trump’s underpowered rally. The person said that the blame from this camp directly focused on Parskall, some of which were already skeptical. But the person said that some donors and allies feel the catastrophe of the march – in which the campaign took a decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the march rather than managing it at a reasonable level – resulting in a sharp relief for the current administration’s problems in the campaign. The person pointed out that “what happened last night is a much bigger problem.” And as CNN reports, some Republicans working with the campaign have become concerned that the re-election team did not adapt quickly enough to the changing political landscape before November – as the global pandemic and the national movement for racial justice continued to tilt the race away from one of the campaign’s aides Initially planned to run. In the hours after the rally, he took Parscale to Twitter to blame the poor demand for countless factors – such as the media, protests, and outlawed security gates. He also rejected the suggestion that coordinated efforts that encourage people to register online and not attend in the days leading up to the rally could play a role in turnout. Another campaign advisor summarized the evening, saying “It went badly.” The chancellor said Parskall was already under pressure inside the Trump campaign, as the president has from time to time expressed disappointment in his performance over the past few weeks. The consultant added that Parskall was facing a “declining confidence” from Trump’s inner circle. “Killian (Conway), (Paul) Manafort and Cory (Lewandowski) did not encounter problems in the size of the rally,” the chancellor said of previous Trump campaign directors. This story has been updated with additional developments.

