There is intense speculation in the Spanish media about the whereabouts of the beleaguered former king Juan Carlos, after his surprise announcement on Monday that he had left the country.

The 82-year-old, who is undergoing an investigation into corruption, announced the move in a message on the royal website.

He did not give details of his destination, but some reports indicate that he went to the Dominican Republic.

However, officials there said they did not have any information that he was coming.

A spokeswoman for the Caribbean State Immigration Service said he had not entered the country despite reports that he arrived on Tuesday. But she said that he had been there for a few days from late February to early March.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he does not know the location of the former king.

In his letter, Juan Carlos said that he would be available if prosecutors needed to speak to him.

In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into his alleged involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia.

The BBC’s Europe Europe Nick Becky says he is an insulting exit for a king who appeared to be about to enter history as a leader who skillfully steered Spain to democracy after General Franco’s death in 1975.

In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated and extradited his son Philip.

What do the Spanish media say?

Newspapers offer different accounts of the travel of the former king.

La Vanguardia says he went to Portugal early on Monday and was planning to travel to the Dominican Republic to stay with friends.

ABC, another daily, said it was already in the Dominican Republic. But El Confidencial said it might be in Portugal, France or Italy.

Meanwhile, El Pais has not yet speculated on Juan Carlos’ whereabouts.

In Portugal, the media said he was in the cities of Estoril or Cascais.

There are no reports from the Dominican Republic that he is in the Caribbean country.

What does the message say?

In the letter, the former monarch wrote that he would leave “in the face of the general repercussions engendered by some past events in my private life” and in the hope of allowing his son to perform his duties as king “with calm”.

The statement issued by the Zarzuela Palace said that King Felipe VI conveyed his “deep respect and gratitude” to his father for this decision.

In March, King Philip VI abandoned his father’s legacy.

The royal palace also said at the time that Juan Carlos would stop receiving an annual grant of 194,000 euros (228,000 dollars; 174,520 pounds).

What do prominent politicians say?

Prime Minister Sanchez addressed the media after a cabinet meeting and stressed the “absolute respect” of the government for Juan Carlos’ decision to move abroad.

He said that in Spain it was necessary to judge people, not institutions. The country was in desperate need of “the institutions of stability and strength” that came with “transparency and innovation”.

But this move has caused tension with the left-wing partner of Prime Minister Podemos.

Irene Monteiro, the Spanish Minister for Equality, said that Bodmos was not aware of any negotiations between the royal family and the government.

She said that Juan Carlos’ departure had left the Spanish royal family in a “very sensitive position”, and that the people of Spain “would not accept more corruption or more impunity.”

What is corruption investigation about?

The Spanish Supreme Court said that it aims to establish a relationship between Juan Carlos and the Saudi contract after abdication.

Spanish companies have won a deal worth 6.7 billion euros (6 billion pounds) to build a railway between Mecca and Medina.

The probe also includes Swiss banks.

Spanish anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king kept some undeclared money in Switzerland, and the Swiss investigation is still ongoing.

The Spanish government said that “justice is equal for all” and will not “interfere” in the investigation.

