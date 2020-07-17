Almost 100,000 mink on the farm are to be culled after 78 out of 90 animals tested -- equivalent to 87% of the sample -- tested positive for coronavirus.
Spain requests the execution of nearly 100,000 cultured mink after animal testing positive for Covid-19

By Aygen / July 17, 2020

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and the Environment said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the slaughter of 92,700 of you from mink, after it had been proven that seven workers on the farm had been infected with Covedi 19 and that the animals had been infected. Corona Virus.

As a precaution, the administration closed the farm, in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, for observation before randomly conducting a number of tests, which initially led to negative results.

However, subsequent tests, the most recent of which were July 7, confirmed that 78 of the 90 animals tested – equivalent to 87% of the sample – were infected with the coronavirus.

The ministry said in the statement that it was not possible to draw conclusions about whether “there is a human-to-animal transmission or vice versa”, and that “no abnormal behavior in animals has been detected and there is no increase in mortality with them.”

But she said that all mink meat on the farm would be slaughtered as a precaution.

Can animals spread Covid-19 to humans?

This is not the first mink farm that has experienced coronavirus outbreaks. in May, The Dutch authorities have made mandatory tests on all mink farms in the Netherlands After they said they believed mink had infected humans with Covid-19.

The test has resulted in the execution of up to a million mink fur in the country on twenty farms, according to the Human Human Society International charity.

“Based on the new research results from ongoing research into Covid-19 infection cases on mink farms, it is reasonable for the infection to occur from mink to humans,” the Dutch government said in a statement at the time. “It also appears from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without showing symptoms.”

Virus researchers looking into bat caves to predict the next pandemic
The Dutch government also said She believes cats play a role in the spread of the virus among farms. “Ongoing research shows that viruses on two affected farms are very similar,” the statement said. She added that Covidia 19 was found in three of the 11 cats on one farm.
The virus has been seen in a variety of other animals, Including a number of tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York in April And A dog in Hong Kong.
According to the World Health Organization, while it is not possible to determine the exact source of the virus, it is likely that it originated in bats. However, more research remains to be done Determine how a potential virus can spread from animals to humans Animals also play their role in spreading the virus It remains unclear.

Mick Crave of CNN, Rob Pichetta and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this story.

