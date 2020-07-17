Spain requests the execution of nearly 100,000 cultured mink after animal testing positive for Covid-19

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and the Environment said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the slaughter of 92,700 of you from mink, after it had been proven that seven workers on the farm had been infected with Covedi 19 and that the animals had been infected. Corona Virus.
As a precaution, the administration closed the farm, in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, for observation before randomly conducting a number of tests, which initially led to negative results.
However, subsequent tests, the most recent of which were July 7, confirmed that 78 of the 90 animals tested – equivalent to 87% of the sample – were infected with the coronavirus.
The ministry said in the statement that it was not possible to draw conclusions about whether “there is a human-to-animal transmission or vice versa”, and that “no abnormal behavior in animals has been detected and there is no increase in mortality with them.”
But she said that all mink meat on the farm would be slaughtered as a precaution.
Can animals spread Covid-19 to humans?
The test has resulted in the execution of up to a million mink fur in the country on twenty farms, according to the Human Human Society International charity.
“Based on the new research results from ongoing research into Covid-19 infection cases on mink farms, it is reasonable for the infection to occur from mink to humans,” the Dutch government said in a statement at the time. “It also appears from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without showing symptoms.”
You may also like
America is running in the clean energy race
Cats have been pets along the Silk Road for more than 1,000 years
India resumes its international flights for the first time since March
These international destinations are open to American tourists
American Airlines to warn 25,000 workers of possible vacations