Spain requests the execution of nearly 100,000 cultured mink after animal testing positive for Covid-19

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and the Environment said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the slaughter of 92,700 of you from mink, after it had been proven that seven workers on the farm had been infected with Covedi 19 and that the animals had been infected. Corona Virus.

As a precaution, the administration closed the farm, in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, for observation before randomly conducting a number of tests, which initially led to negative results.

However, subsequent tests, the most recent of which were July 7, confirmed that 78 of the 90 animals tested – equivalent to 87% of the sample – were infected with the coronavirus.

The ministry said in the statement that it was not possible to draw conclusions about whether “there is a human-to-animal transmission or vice versa”, and that “no abnormal behavior in animals has been detected and there is no increase in mortality with them.”