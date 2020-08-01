Special birthday: How well do you know Taapsee Pannu? Let’s find out

Riya at Bandra Police Station, to record the statement about the Sushant Singh Rajput case

Taapsee Pannu is the bustling tiger of Bollywood that has not only made headlines in her films but also her strong and feared opinions. Taapsee left her fans in awe because of her amazing performance in films, making the future brighter for content-based cinema. The 32-year-old actress today managed to gain a huge fan base with her great acting skills and her unrepresented attitude.

In a short period of time, she became one of the most promising and charming actresses in Bollywood. Born into a Sikh family in New Delhi, Taapsee started her career through Kollywood and made her debut in Bollywood by Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

For someone who does not come from a false family, Taapsee has managed to make her name safely, through hard work and dedication. While much has been talked about about her acting and film skills, there are many things about her personal life that are still hidden from most fans. Here is a list of the less known facts about “Taapsee Pannu”:

1. The mystery behind the name “Tabys”

While many names like Rahul, Pinky, Bablu, Preeti and many others are present in every family (without any foul play), there are some names that immediately grab our attention and “Taapsee” is definitely one of those. From spelling to pronunciation, it’s all weird about that name. But do you know how Manmarziyaan’s superstar got that name?

Well, in an interview, Taapsee revealed that her parents called her “Tapasee” which was usually written incorrectly and then changed to “Taapsee” and from “Punnu” to “Pannu”. Even after many changes, her name was written incorrectly several times and her check was also bounced due to this.

2. Did you know that the nickname Taapsee is basically our favorite noodles?

You read it correctly. Because of her madly frizzy hair, Taapsee is called “Maggie” by her loved ones. Like her nickname, she also shakes the curly look.

3. Software engineer for a charming actress

Just like many other Bollywood actors, Taapsee was also an engineer before becoming an actress. She worked as a software engineer and was reported to have developed a number of applications during her tenure.

4. Did you know that Taapsee is excellent at sports?

So, we all loved Harpreet Kaur for Soorma and her enthusiasm as an athlete. Well, in real life too, Taapsee is an Avid Squash Player.

5. Tasi is a professional dancer

While we may not have seen much tapasie in movies, she is actually a real trained dancer. Taapsee started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam when she was at the fourth level and got many awards during school and university days for the same thing.

6. Taapsee owns “Wedding Planning”

Taapsee is definitely a girl who has many talents and there is no denying it. With an interest in event management, she started a events company called “The Wedding Factory” that organizes events and weddings. The company is run by its partners Farah Parvarish and her sister, Chagun Banu.

7. One girl, many crowns and titles

Before entering the film industry, Judwaa 2 Taapsee also participated in the Miss India 2008 contest and won the titles of Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and also Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin.

On the action front, Taapsee was last seen in Thappad, where fans and critics clapped her tightly. It is said, that you’ll see it in the mysterious thriller “Haseen Dillruba” directed by Vinyl Matthew and produced by Aanand L. Ray.

